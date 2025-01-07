China closes Mount Everest scenic areas to tourists after strong earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has closed the scenic areas on its side of Mount Everest, also known as Mount Qomolangma, to tourists following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Dingri County in the Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday.

According to local authorities, the staff and tourists were in safe condition after the quake, which hit the region at 9:05 am Tuesday (Beijing Time), News.Az reports, citing foreign media. At least 95 people have been confirmed dead and 130 are injured after a major earthquake struck the mountainous Tibet region on Tuesday morning.The earthquake that hit Tibet's holy Shigatse city around 09:00 local time (01:00 GMT) had a magnitude of 7.1 and a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), according to data from the US Geological Survey, which also showed a series of aftershocks in the area.Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Nepal and parts of India.

News.Az