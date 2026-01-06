China completes its first astronaut cave training mission
Photo: courtesy of Astronaut Center of China
China's first astronaut cave-training mission has been successfully completed in southwestern Chongqing municipality, with 28 astronauts participating in the exercise, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Organized and led by the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, the nearly month-long training covered more than 10 subjects, including environmental monitoring, cave mapping, simulated space-to-ground communications and team-focused psychological training.