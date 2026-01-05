China pledges to build high-quality platform for business cooperation with ROK

+ ↺ − 16 px

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) is committed to building a high-quality platform and providing comprehensive services for business cooperation between China and the Republic of Korea (ROK), Ren Hongbin, chairman of the CCPIT, said on Monday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Ren made the remarks at a China-ROK business forum in Beijing that was organized by the CCPIT and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). Approximately 400 representatives of the governments and business communities in both countries participated in the event.

China has remained the ROK's largest trade partner for 21 consecutive years.

The fact that hundreds of business representatives have gathered here at the very beginning of 2026, despite their demanding schedules, speaks volumes about the high expectations the business community holds for economic cooperation between the two countries, said KCCI and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won.

China and the ROK should leverage their complementary strengths through industrial innovation and stable supply chains, and work together to explore new opportunities beyond their respective markets, according to Chinese entrepreneurs at the forum.

Broadly, they noted that while strengthening long-standing areas of collaboration, both countries should tap the potential of emerging fields such as the artificial intelligence, biopharmaceuticals and green industries.

The flow of people between nations forms the basis of exchange and cooperation. Following the mutual implementation of visa facilitation between China and the ROK, travel trends among young people have gained clear momentum.

Cultural tours in Seoul and Korean-style beauty experiences have become popular among Chinese youth, while flying to Shanghai after work on Friday has emerged as a new trend among their peers from the ROK.

The CCPIT is willing to propel the sound, steady development of bilateral economic relations between China and the ROK, deliver greater benefits to the two countries and their peoples, and open up new prospects for win-win cooperation, Ren said.

