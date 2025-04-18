China denounces US port fees, warns of negative impact on consumers

+ ↺ − 16 px

China on Friday condemned the United States over newly imposed port fees, arguing that the measures will harm American consumers and disrupt global trade.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that China has repeatedly stated its position on the issue, News.Az reports, citing Global Times.

"I would like to reiterate that imposing port fees and additional tariffs on cargo handling equipment harm the interests of both others and itself. It raises global shipping costs, disrupts supply chain stability, and increases inflationary pressures in the US, ultimately harming American consumers and businesses, without revitalizing the US shipbuilding industry," he said.



"We urge the US side to respect the facts and multilateral rules, immediately cease its wrongdoings. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," Lin added.

