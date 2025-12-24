China discovers 100-million-ton oilfield in Bohai Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) announced on Wednesday a significant oilfield discovery at Qinhuangdao 29-6, located in the shallow Neogene formations of the Bohai Sea.

This marks the seventh consecutive discovery of a hundred-million-tonne-class oilfield in the Bohai Oilfield, China’s largest crude oil production base, since 2019, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

CNOOC said the discovery further strengthens China’s offshore oil and gas resources and plays an important role in ensuring national energy security.

Situated in the central Bohai Sea, the Qinhuangdao 29-6 oilfield is another large-scale lithological oilfield in the region, following previous discoveries such as Qinhuangdao 27-3.

Tests indicate that a single well in Qinhuangdao 29-6 can produce approximately 370 tonnes of crude oil per day, highlighting the oilfield’s strong exploration potential, the company added.

News.Az