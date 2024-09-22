China escalates tensions in Asia: Biden on Beijing's aggressive policy
During the Quad Leaders Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday, US President Joe Biden stated that China continues to "behave aggressively" in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait. He emphasized that Chinese President Xi Jinping is utilizing diplomacy to advance China’s interests.
"China continues to behave aggressively, testing this across the region, particularly in the South China Sea, East China Sea, South Asia, and the Taiwan Strait," Biden remarked. His comments were broadcast on the official event feed after the press was asked to leave the room where leaders from India, Japan, Australia, and the US were meeting.
Biden also suggested that Xi Jinping is focusing on domestic economic challenges while attempting to reduce diplomatic tensions. "He's looking to buy himself some diplomatic space, in my view, to aggressively pursue China's interests," Biden added.
