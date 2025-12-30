+ ↺ − 16 px

China reiterated on Monday that the Golan Heights are internationally recognized as occupied Syrian territory.

Sun Lei, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, emphasized that Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity must be fully respected. He cited UN Security Council Resolution 497 of 1981, which declared Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights null and void, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The statement followed the unanimous adoption of Resolution 2811, which renews the UN peacekeeping force mandate on the Golan Heights (UNDOF) for six months. Sun stressed that all parties must implement the 1974 disengagement agreement and that no unauthorized foreign forces should be stationed in the separation zone.

Highlighting ongoing security challenges, Sun noted a recent deadly terrorist attack in Homs and urged Syria’s transitional government to combat all UN-designated terrorist groups, including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, to maintain stability.

