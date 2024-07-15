China intends to build solar power plant in Tajikistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chinese state-owned company China Datang Corporation intends to build a solar power plant in the Sughd region of Tajikistan with a capacity of up to 500 MW, according to the press center of the regional administration, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The head of the region, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, at a meeting with the general director of the corporation in Central Asia, Wang Hao, expressed his readiness to establish cooperation on the production of green energy with an investor from China.In addition, Ahmadzoda also met with a group of specialists from the Beijing Scientific Research and Technical Institute, who will conduct research on the construction of two new railway lines in the Sughd region from Spitamen to Istaravshan and Istiklol with a length of 171 km.According to the press center of the Khatlon region administration, earlier Wang Hao also held a meeting with the head of the region, Davlatali Said. At the meeting, a representative of a Chinese corporation said that they intend to build a “solar cell plant that produces clean energy” in the region.

News.Az