China launches 2025–2030 plan for healthier environments

China has unveiled a new action plan covering 2025 to 2030 to improve environmental conditions and protect public health.

The plan, issued by the National Administration of Disease Prevention and Control (NADPC) along with other departments, outlines 16 key measures aimed at creating greener, safer, and more livable spaces. These include promoting healthy lifestyles, enhancing waste sorting systems, expanding green areas, and strengthening environmental monitoring and public health alerts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Despite recent progress in areas like air pollution control and waste recycling, officials warn that climate change presents new challenges. The plan’s goals include improving drinking water quality and raising public awareness about environmental health by 2030.

Authorities emphasized the need for environmental health to be integrated across all policy areas and pledged to support local governments in implementing the initiatives based on regional needs.

News.Az