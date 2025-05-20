China launches 3-day live-fire drills in South China Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

China started a three-day live-fire exercise in the South China Sea on Tuesday, as announced by the China Maritime Safety Administration.

The drills, which began at 0800 (0000GMT), will continue until Thursday at 1800 (1000GMT), the statement said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Naval vessels are prohibited from entering the designated areas specified with coordinates in the statement.

