China launches new earth observation satellite

China on Monday launched a new earth observation satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center located in the northwest of the country, News.az reports citing Beijing-based Xinhua News Agency.

The satellite, named Gaofen-12 04, was successfully placed into its intended orbit after being launched via a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 1:45 a.m. local time (1745 GMT).

It will be used in a range of areas, including land surveys, urban planning, road network design and disaster relief.

It was the 484th flight of the Long March carrier rockets.

