China launches sea trial for first Type 076 amphibious assault ship 'Sichuan'

China’s first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, PLAN Sichuan, departed from Shanghai on Friday morning to begin its inaugural navigation test mission.

The maiden sea trial will evaluate the reliability and stability of the ship’s power, electrical, and other onboard systems, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The domestically developed vessel, bearing hull number 51, was first launched and named in December 2024.

Since its launch, construction has advanced according to schedule. The Sichuan has completed mooring trials, equipment installation, and comprehensive system debugging, meeting the technical standards required for open-sea testing.

With a full-load displacement exceeding 40,000 tonnes, the new-generation amphibious assault ship features a dual-island superstructure and a full-length flight deck.

The vessel is also equipped with innovative electromagnetic catapult and arrestor systems, allowing it to operate fixed-wing aircraft in addition to helicopters and amphibious platforms — marking a significant technological step for the Chinese Navy.

News.Az