China narrows Asia power gap with the US

+ ↺ − 16 px

China is closing the gap with the United States in Asia, achieving its highest diplomatic influence score ever, according to the 2025 Asia Power Index by the Lowy Institute.

The report shows the U.S. remains the most powerful country in the region but its overall score fell to 80.5 out of 100—the lowest since the index began in 2018. Meanwhile, China topped the diplomatic influence rankings for the first time since 2018, leading in both regional and global leadership measures, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Asia Power Index evaluates countries not only on diplomacy but also on economic, defence, and cultural influence across the region. The findings suggest that while the U.S. still dominates overall, Beijing’s influence is rising rapidly, leaving neighboring countries cautious amid growing tensions and protectionist pressures.

News.Az