China proposes new Antarctic law to protect interests

China has drafted the “Antarctic Activities and Environmental Protection Law” to safeguard its interests and strengthen its role in Antarctic governance. The draft was submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress on December 23, 2025, for initial review, state media reported.

The legislation sets rules for protecting Antarctic flora and fauna and expands the administrative permission system beyond scientific expeditions to cover tourism, shipping, and fishing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The law would apply to Chinese citizens, organizations, and entities operating in Antarctica. Foreign individuals or groups conducting Antarctic activities organized from Chinese territory would also fall under its jurisdiction.

Applicants must submit detailed plans, environmental impact assessments, emergency response strategies, and proof of insurance or financial guarantees to obtain permission for expeditions, tourism, or shipping activities.

