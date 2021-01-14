China reports first COVID-19 death in eight months

+ ↺ − 16 px

China on Thursday reported its first death from Covid-19 in eight months as the country battles to contain a resurgence in cases and prepares for the arrival of an expert team from the WHO, France24 reports.

More than 20 million people are under lockdown in the north of the country and one province has declared an emergency, as daily Covid-19 numbers climb after months of reporting only a handful of daily cases.

China had largely brought the virus outbreak under control through a series of strict lockdowns and mass testing. But another 138 infections were reported by the National Health Commission on Thursday -- the highest single-day tally since March last year.

No details were given by health authorities about the latest death, except that it occurred in Hebei province, where the government has placed several cities under lockdown.

Authorities last week launched a mass testing drive and closed transport links, schools, and shops in Hebei's capital city Shijiazhuang -- the epicenter of the latest outbreak.

Neighboring Xingtai, home to seven million people, has also been locked down since last Friday, as have the five million people of Langfang city.

In a sign of infections spreading, northeastern Heilongjiang declared an "emergency state" on Wednesday, telling its 37.5 million residents not to leave the province unless absolutely necessary and saying public gatherings would be cancelled.

No deaths have been reported in mainland China since May last year, and the official death toll now stands at 4,635.

News.Az

News.Az