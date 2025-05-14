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Export Restrictions
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China has imposed export restrictions on seven EU-based defence firms, including entities linked to arms supplies to Taiwan, according to an official statement from Beijing.24 Apr 2026-16:18
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Toyota Motor CEO Koji Sato said the automaker is not facing an immediate chip shortage, even as recent Chinese export restrictions on Dutch chipmaker Nexperia raise concerns across the industry. Speaking at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Sato acknowledged “some risk” but stressed there is no sudden threat to production.31 Oct 2025-09:55
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