First day of WUF13 marked by ministerial meeting, flag raising ceremony and Assembly sessions - PHOTOS

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Among the key events on the opening day was the Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda, convened under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship and introduced as a new initiative within the WUF13 programme.

Attended by representatives from more than 100 countries, the meeting centred on reviewing progress achieved under the New Urban Agenda, assessing existing challenges and identifying strategic priorities for the next phase of implementation, as the Agenda reaches the midpoint of its 20-year horizon, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Speakers expressed their appreciation to the Government of Azerbaijan for its warm hospitality and for the high-level organization of WUF13 in Baku, which has brought together more than 40,000 participants from 182 countries.

They also commended the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, alongside the efforts of UN-Habitat and its Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach, in creating an important international platform aimed at advancing cooperation on adequate housing and sustainable urban development.

One of the central themes highlighted during the discussions was the importance of addressing housing not as a standalone issue, but in close connection with other sectors. Speakers underscored the need to align housing policies with land governance, infrastructure, transport, public services, employment, public spaces, climate action and local economic development.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Participants also called for more integrated, place-based approaches that strengthen second-tier cities, smaller settlements, urban-rural linkages and balanced territorial development. The meeting concluded with the adoption of the Chair’s Summary.

Speakers highlighted the far-reaching impact of wars, conflicts and disasters on cities, housing resources, infrastructure and essential services, drawing attention to the large-scale displacement and humanitarian challenges that frequently follow such crises. Delegations also stressed the critical importance of reconstruction and recovery efforts in post-conflict environments. Azerbaijan’s experience in post-conflict recovery and reconstruction was presented as a noteworthy example, with participants describing it as a model that may offer valuable reference points for countries confronting similar challenges.

One of the most symbolic and high-profile moments of the day was the WUF13 Flag Raising Ceremony, during which the flags of the United Nations and the Republic of Azerbaijan were ceremonially hoisted. The ceremony was attended by Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and National Coordinator of WUF13, alongside Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

The opening day of the Forum was also marked by the Joint Opening of the Assemblies, bringing together a series of sessions dedicated to different thematic areas and stakeholder groups. These included the Women’s Assembly, the World Assembly of Local and Regional Governments, the Grassroots and Civil Society Organizations Assembly, and the Business Assembly.

The Forum programme also featured the Global Water Operators’ Partnerships Alliance (GWOPA) Assembly, jointly organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), the Global Water Operators’ Partnerships Alliance (GWOPA) and the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency. Held biennially, the GWOPA Assembly was convened under the umbrella of the World Urban Forum for the first time, marking a notable addition to this year’s programme.

Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities”, WUF13 is taking place from 17 to 22 May and has brought together thousands of participants, among them heads of state and government, ministers, mayors, business leaders, representatives of academia and members of civil society.

News.Az