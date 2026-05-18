Chasing Nissan's Sakura: BYD recruits top Japanese engineer for Racco EV push

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Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is making a major power move to crack Japan’s fiercely protective automotive market. The company has hired Hirohide Tagawa, a celebrated 30-year veteran vehicle engineer and product planner from Nissan, to spearhead the upcoming summer launch of its highly anticipated Racco electric K-Car.

Tagawa is highly regarded within the Japanese automotive industry as one of Nissan's premier "kei car visionaries." Joining Nissan in the 1990s, he spent decades masterminding the company’s small-car domestic strategy. Most notably, Tagawa was instrumental in the product planning and engineering of the wildly popular Nissan Dayz and the Nissan Sakura—the latter being the very vehicle that catalyzed Nissan's dominant transition into mass-market electric K-cars in 2022, News.Az reports, citing CNC.

The recruitment of Tagawa underscores the immense engineering and regulatory hurdles BYD faces. Japan's K-car (kei jidosha) segment is defined by incredibly rigid government regulations regarding maximum exterior dimensions, engine/motor output, and displacement. Despite these physical limits, K-cars represent the undisputed backbone of Japanese domestic driving culture due to heavy tax incentives, exceptional fuel/energy efficiency, and their flawless utility in narrow, dense urban environments.

Unlike BYD's previous Japanese entries—the Atto 3, Dolphin, and Seal—which were built on flexible global platforms, the BYD Racco is a ground-up, hyper-localized vehicle engineered strictly to comply with Japanese K-car constraints. Designing an EV within these rigid boundaries requires specialized expertise in interior space optimization, severe cost control, and micro-urban maneuverability—capabilities that Tagawa brings directly from his decades at Nissan.

The Racco is engineered explicitly for daily Japanese city driving, leaning into a practical, tall-wagon body layout featuring sliding rear doors to optimize entry and exit in cramped parking spaces.

With early test models already reportedly registered in Tokyo for customer delivery trials, the Racco's projected price tag of 2.5 million yen places it dead-center in the mainstream K-car pricing bracket. This aggressive pricing strategy is designed to mount direct competitive pressure on domestic strongholds like Suzuki, Honda, and Tagawa's former employer, Nissan.

The strategic focus on Japan comes at a vital time for BYD's compact vehicle segment. According to recent data from the China EV DataTracker, domestic deliveries for BYD's smallest Chinese market passenger EV, the Seagull, plummeted 71% year-on-year in April 2026 to 9,864 units. By exporting a highly specialized, expertly engineered micro-EV backed by top-tier Japanese talent, BYD is looking to secure a lucrative, durable revenue stream in one of Asia's most exclusive automotive territories.

News.Az