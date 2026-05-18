Russian strike hits Dnipro residential area, injuring 18

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A massive overnight combined attack by Russian forces has left at least 18 people injured, including young children, after missiles and drones targeted a residential neighborhood in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

The assault began late Sunday evening, May 17, when the Ukrainian Air Force detected waves of drones heading toward the city around 8:00 p.m. local time. The drone barrage continued well into the night, followed by a severe escalation at 2:32 a.m. on Monday, May 18, when Ukraine issued warnings for incoming ballistic and cruise missiles. Explosions echoed across the city for hours as the multi-wave bombardment lasted until nearly 4:00 a.m, News.Az reports, citing RBC Ukraine.

The strikes triggered several major fires across the city. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, confirmed that the roof of a high-rise residential building was set ablaze, alongside a separate warehouse storing pyrotechnic materials. In the immediate aftermath, emergency services rushed to rescue residents who were trapped inside one of the burning buildings.

The casualty count steadily rose throughout the morning as rescue teams combed through the wreckage. Authorities initially reported three injuries, but that number jumped to 18 by 7:10 a.m. Among the victims are a 2-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, both of whom are receiving outpatient care. Eight adults—four women and four men—have been hospitalized in moderate condition.

This devastating bombardment is part of an intensifying pattern of daily strikes targeting Dnipro. Just 24 hours earlier, on the night of May 16–17, Russian drones damaged local homes and businesses, setting off fires across the city. The region also recently endured a grueling, 20-hour deliberate bombardment on April 25, underscoring the relentless aerial threat faced by local residents.

News.Az