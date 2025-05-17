Yandex metrika counter

China's commercial rocket launches six satellites into space

Reuters

A commercial rocket launched on Saturday in northwest China, successfully deploying six satellites into space.

The rocket, coded ZQ-2E Y2, blasted off at 12:12 (Beijing Time) from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone near the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The satellites aboard the rocket, namely Tianyi-29, Tianyi-34, Tianyi-35, Tianyi-42, Tianyi-45, and Tianyi-46, have successfully entered their planned orbit.

The launch was the fifth mission of the ZQ-2 carrier rocket series.


