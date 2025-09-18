China's DeepSeek claims its AI model training cost far below US rivals

DeepSeek's release of what it said were lower-cost AI systems in January prompted global investors to dump tech stocks as they worried the new models could threaten the dominance of AI leaders including Nvidia.

Since then, the company and founder Liang Wenfeng have largely disappeared from public view, apart from pushing out a few new product updates.

The Nature article, which listed Liang as one of the co-authors, said DeepSeek's reasoning-focused R1 model cost $294,000 to train and used 512 Nvidia H800 chips. A previous version of the article published in January did not contain this information.

Sam Altman, CEO of U.S. AI giant OpenAI, said in 2023 that what he called "foundational model training" had cost "much more" than $100 million - though his company has not given detailed figures for any of its releases.

Training costs for the large-language models powering AI chatbots refer to the expenses incurred from running a cluster of powerful chips for weeks or months to process vast amounts of text and code.

Some of Deepseek's statements about its development costs and the technology it used have been questioned by U.S. companies and officials.

The H800 chips it mentioned were designed by Nvidia for the Chinese market after the U.S. in October 2022 made it illegal for the company to export its more powerful H100 and A100 AI chips to China.

U.S. officials told Reuters in June that DeepSeek has access to "large volumes" of H100 chips that were procured after U.S. export controls were implemented. Nvidia told Reuters at the time that DeepSeek has used lawfully acquired H800 chips, not H100s.

In a supplementary information document accompanying the Nature article, the company acknowledged for the first time it does own A100 chips and said it had used them in preparatory stages of development. "Regarding our research on DeepSeek-R1, we utilized the A100 GPUs to prepare for the experiments with a smaller model," the researchers wrote. After this initial phase, R1 was trained for a total of 80 hours on the 512 chip-cluster of H800 chips, they added.