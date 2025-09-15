China's determination to safeguard legitimate rights unwavering, says vice premier

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said here Monday that China's determination to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests is unwavering, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

He made the remarks during economic and trade talks between the Chinese and U.S. delegations.

He also said that the Chinese side will resolutely protect the national interests and the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese-funded enterprises overseas.

News.Az