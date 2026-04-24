Geely’s Caocao plans thousands of robotaxis by 2027

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Ride-hailing platform Caocao Inc, owned by Geely Holding Group, plans to deploy thousands of fully customised robotaxis globally from 2027, marking a major step in the race toward large-scale autonomous mobility.

The company said its purpose-built robotaxi model, the Eva Cab, will begin operations in several cities next year, including Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and multiple locations in mainland China, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Caocao CEO Gong Xin said the rollout will be followed by rapid expansion, with production and deployment expected to scale simultaneously as the company builds toward a fleet of 100,000 autonomous vehicles by 2030.

The new vehicle is designed specifically for driverless operations, featuring a simplified interior layout that removes traditional elements such as door storage compartments to reduce passenger loss of items and improve operational efficiency.

Unlike most current robotaxi models, which are adapted from existing passenger cars, the Eva Cab has been developed from the ground up for autonomous ride-hailing services, allowing for lower production costs and more optimized interior space.

The company said pricing will be lower than conventional private vehicles due to the absence of high-power performance components and luxury interior features.

Caocao was established within Geely in 2015 as a mobility platform and has since evolved into a key pillar of the group’s autonomous driving strategy. It reported its first quarterly adjusted profit in late 2025 following its Hong Kong listing.

The expansion comes as Chinese automakers accelerate investments in autonomous driving technologies, positioning themselves in direct competition with global players such as Tesla Inc and Xpeng Inc, both of which are developing their own dedicated robotaxi platforms.

Industry analysts say the shift toward purpose-built autonomous vehicles signals a new phase in mobility, where ride-hailing, artificial intelligence, and automotive manufacturing are increasingly converging into a single ecosystem.

News.Az