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Chinese home appliances maker Midea Group (000333.SZ), opens new tab, said on Thursday ​that it seeks to raise ‌HK$17.25 billion ($2.20 billion) through two bond issuances in a bid to ​enhance offshore liquidity, among ​other requirements, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Here are a few ⁠details.

The issuances are likely to ​mature in 2027 and 2033, ​respectively, with each issuance having an aggregate principal amount of HK$8.62 billion.

The ​initial conversion price of the ​2027 bonds is HK$96.82 per H Share, ‌while ⁠the 2033 bonds have an initial conversion price of HK$115.76 per H Share.

The dual-listed ​firm said ​the ⁠bond issues aim to reduce financing costs and ​raise further working capital.

Midea ​intends ⁠to list the bonds on the Vienna MTF, operated by ⁠the ​Vienna Stock Exchange.

($1 = ​7.8345 Hong Kong dollars)

News.Az