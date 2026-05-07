Yandex metrika counter

China's Midea seeks $2.2 billion in bond sales to lift offshore liquidity

  • World
  • Share
China's Midea seeks $2.2 billion in bond sales to lift offshore liquidity
Source: Reuters

Chinese home appliances maker Midea Group (000333.SZ), opens new tab, said on Thursday ​that it seeks to raise ‌HK$17.25 billion ($2.20 billion) through two bond issuances in a bid to ​enhance offshore liquidity, among ​other requirements, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Here are a few ⁠details.

The issuances are likely to ​mature in 2027 and 2033, ​respectively, with each issuance having an aggregate principal amount of HK$8.62 billion.

The ​initial conversion price of the ​2027 bonds is HK$96.82 per H Share, ‌while ⁠the 2033 bonds have an initial conversion price of HK$115.76 per H Share.

The dual-listed ​firm said ​the ⁠bond issues aim to reduce financing costs and ​raise further working capital.

Midea ​intends ⁠to list the bonds on the Vienna MTF, operated by ⁠the ​Vienna Stock Exchange.

($1 = ​7.8345 Hong Kong dollars)


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      