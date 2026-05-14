China's NEV exports surge as BYD takes clear lead

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China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) exports remained strong in April, led by BYD and Chery, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), News.Az reports, citing CnevPost.

Total NEV exports reached 406,000 units in April, marking a 111.8% increase year-on-year and an 18.3% rise compared with March.

BYD dominated overseas shipments with 130,042 units exported, accounting for 32.0% of China’s total NEV exports during the month.

Chery followed with 57,910 units, while Tesla ranked third with 53,522 units, representing 14.3% and 13.2% of exports respectively.

Geely also recorded strong performance, exporting 48,901 NEVs and capturing 12.0% of total exports. Meanwhile, Leapmotor shipped 14,225 units, and Xpeng exported 6,006 vehicles, a record monthly high.

Overall, China’s total passenger vehicle exports reached 769,000 units in April, up 80.7% year-on-year and 11.8% from March. NEVs made up around 53% of total passenger vehicle exports, surpassing the 50% threshold for the first time.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) remained the dominant category, accounting for 57.2% of NEV exports. Within this segment, compact A00 and A0-class BEVs contributed more than half of total BEV export volumes.

The report also noted the growing role of overseas assembly models. CKD (completely knocked down) kits accounted for 56% of Great Wall Motor’s overseas sales, 27% of SAIC-GM-Wuling’s exports, and 12% of SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle shipments.

News.Az