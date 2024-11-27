China's Xi: 2-state solution 'fundamental' to peace in Palestine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that implementing the two-state solution, with an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, is "fundamental" for peace in Palestine, News.az reports citing News.az .

Xi underlined the urgency of ending the war and easing regional tensions by fully implementing relevant UN Security Council resolutions, according to a statement by the Chinese State Council on Wednesday.The Chinese leader reaffirmed China’s support for the Palestinian people's “legitimate" rights, including their right to statehood, existence, and return.He also called for Palestine’s full UN membership and the convening of an inclusive and effective international peace conference.Beijing will continue collaborating with the international community to end the war, provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza through the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), and advance efforts toward a "comprehensive, just, and lasting" resolution based on the two-state framework, he noted.Israel's genocidal onslaught in Gaza has continued since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group. In response, Israel’s actions have killed more than 44,200 people, mostly women and children.The offensive has displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza, and a blockade has caused severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, pushing the population to the brink of starvation.Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.

