China's Xi vows to strengthen ties with Indonesia's new president

On Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his intent to maintain "close strategic communication" with Indonesia’s newly inaugurated president, Prabowo Subianto, as conveyed in a congratulatory message, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Xi said "China and Indonesia have traditionally been friendly neighbours, and the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership has continued to steadily improve and has entered a new stage of building toward a shared future," according to the CCTV report.

