+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has warned of a potential diplomatic crisis with Israel if a vessel suspected of carrying grain from Russian-occupied territories is allowed to dock at the port of Haifa.

According to reports, Kyiv has signaled it may pursue diplomatic and legal measures if the Panama-flagged bulk carrier Panormitis is permitted to unload its cargo. The vessel is said to be waiting offshore after entering Haifa Bay, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Ukrainian officials claim the ship is transporting grain taken from territories under Russian control, part of what Kyiv describes as a broader pattern of exports involving seized agricultural goods.

The warning follows a similar incident earlier this month, when another bulk carrier reportedly docked in Haifa carrying tens of thousands of tons of Ukrainian wheat, prompting protests from Kyiv.

Investigations cited in the report suggest multiple shipments of such grain may have already reached Israel this year, raising concerns over enforcement and oversight.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of exporting grain taken from occupied regions, describing it as part of its wider war strategy. Ukrainian officials argue that accepting such cargo risks legitimizing незакон exports and undermining international law.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has previously said that these shipments must not be allowed to enter global markets.

The issue adds further strain to already complex relations between Ukraine and Israel during the ongoing war. While the two countries share concerns over regional security, Israel has sought to maintain a delicate balance in its ties with both Kyiv and Moscow.

The situation remains unresolved as the vessel waits off the Israeli coast, with potential diplomatic fallout hinging on whether it is allowed to dock.

News.Az