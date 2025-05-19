China's Xiaomi to invest $6.9 billion in chip design over next decade

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi announced on Monday its plans to invest a minimum of 50 billion yuan (approximately $6.93 billion) in chip design over the next ten years.

The investment sum was flagged by Xiaomi's founder Lei Jun in a post on social media platform Weibo, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A Xiaomi representative told Reuters the 50 billion yuan investment timeline starts from 2025.

Xiaomi has invested 13.5 billion yuan to self-develop its advanced mobile chip XringO1, Lei said in the post, adding that the company's chip design unit employs more than 2,500 people.

($1 = 7.2151 Chinese yuan renminbi)

