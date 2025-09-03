Yandex metrika counter

China showcases nuclear triad for first time in massive parade

China unveiled its land-, sea-, and air-based strategic forces as the nuclear triad for the first time in Wednesday's V-Day military parade.

The triad included JingLei-1 air-based long-range missile, JuLang-3 submarine-launched intercontinental missile, DongFeng-61 land-based intercontinental missile, and new type DongFeng-31 land-based intercontinental missile, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.

The weapons are China's strategic "ace" power to safeguard the country's sovereignty and nation's dignity.


