China, Singapore launch joint army training

A bilateral training exercise between the Chinese and Singaporean militaries began on Wednesday, with a focus on urban counter-terrorism operations.

According to the Chinese commander overseeing the joint training, the exercise carries major importance for deepening military exchanges and cooperation between the two forces, as well as for further strengthening their longstanding friendship, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The Singaporean commander noted that the drills allow both sides to gain practical skills through hands-on interaction and exchange. He also expressed appreciation for the close and warm cooperative relationship between the two countries.

The joint exercise will run until Dec. 18.

News.Az