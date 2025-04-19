China successfully launches six new test satellites

China successfully launches six new test satellites

On Saturday, China successfully launched six new test satellites into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province, northern China.

The six Shiyan-27 satellites were launched at 6:51 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered the preset orbits successfully, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

They will be mainly used for space environment exploration and related technology tests.

The launch marks the 570th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

News.Az