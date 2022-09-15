China supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty: Xi Jinping

+ ↺ − 16 px

China supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, said President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping at the meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Samarkand, News.az reports.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping emphasized that his country supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and noted that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the support shown to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of China.

President Xi Jinping stated that non-interference in the affairs of states is an important principle.

News.Az