China tightens checks on Nvidia AI chips

China has stepped up enforcement of its import restrictions on U.S. semiconductors, including Nvidia’s artificial intelligence chips, as part of efforts to boost domestic chip manufacturing.

According to the report, Chinese customs officials have been deployed to major ports to conduct strict inspections of semiconductor shipments. The checks, initially focused on Nvidia’s H20 and RTX Pro 6000D models—both designed to comply with U.S. export rules—have reportedly been expanded to include all advanced semiconductor products that may breach U.S. export curbs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Neither China’s customs authority nor Nvidia has commented on the report.

The move underscores rising tensions between Beijing and Washington over access to high-performance chips. Earlier, FT reported that about $1 billion worth of Nvidia’s top AI chips were smuggled and sold in China between May and August, a claim Reuters could not independently verify.

Nvidia’s new RTX6000D chip, developed specifically for China, has so far seen limited demand, as some Chinese tech firms have refrained from placing orders. Despite progress by domestic firms such as Huawei, industry experts say Nvidia’s chips remain superior in performance.

In August, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of easing restrictions to allow Nvidia to sell more advanced chips in China. However, Chinese regulators have since accused Nvidia of violating antitrust laws and instructed local companies to halt purchases of its AI chips.

