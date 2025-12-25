China-UAE joint air force training boosts cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently concluded a joint air force training exercise, strengthening practical cooperation and promoting regional peace, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Thursday.

The “Falcon Shield 2025” exercise, held in the UAE from Dec. 9 to 22, marked the first deployment of Chinese aircraft—including J-10 fighter jets, KJ-500 early warning planes, and YY-20A tanker aircraft—to the UAE for training purposes, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

During the exercise, both sides operated in mixed formations, conducting command simulations and air superiority operations. The training also included night combat, unmanned operations, and battlefield search-and-rescue exercises.

This is the third installment of the China-UAE “Falcon Shield” series, reflecting ongoing military cooperation between the two nations.

News.Az