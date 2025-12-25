Visa-free regime boosts tourism between China and Azerbaijan, ambassador says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visa-free travel agreement between China and Azerbaijan has led to a sharp increase in tourist numbers, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at the embassy’s annual press conference in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

She noted that the mutual visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports was signed during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China.

“Within the framework of the visa-free regime, tourist flows have increased significantly,” the ambassador said.

According to Lu, more than 57,000 Chinese tourists visited Azerbaijan between January and October, a roughly 50 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

The ambassador added that interest in the Chinese language and culture continues to grow among Azerbaijani youth, with more universities introducing Chinese-language programs.

“Exchanges between universities, think tanks, media organizations, and cultural institutions are expanding, while inter-regional cooperation is deepening,” she said. Lu stressed that people-to-people exchanges play an important role in strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations.

News.Az