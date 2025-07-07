China unveils list of Top 30 science and engineering challenges amid tech push

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has released its latest list of 30 major scientific questions, engineering challenges, and industrial technology bottlenecks, highlighting national priorities in its ongoing technological advancement.

The list was unveiled Sunday by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) at its 27th annual meeting, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

This marks the eighth edition of the list since 2018, reflecting China’s commitment to strategic innovation. The selected challenges span 10 key fields, including AI, manufacturing, and fundamental sciences.

Topping the list of scientific priorities is developing new cryptographic frameworks for AI security, addressing growing concerns over deepfakes and data vulnerabilities. Other major topics include the Higgs boson’s mass origins, advanced brain-computer interfaces, and AI-integrated communication networks.

The initiative featured a collaboration between senior scientists and young researchers, reinforcing China's aim to cultivate the next generation of scientific leaders while tackling future-defining challenges.

