China urges 40% cut in Japan-bound tourists

China has instructed domestic travel agencies to cut the number of tourists traveling to Japan by 40%, according to industry sources, amid a diplomatic dispute with Tokyo over remarks made by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding a potential Taiwan contingency.

Major travel agencies in China were told in late November to cut the number of Japan visa applications by 40% following Takaichi's Nov 7 parliamentary remarks that suggested an attack on Taiwan could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, possibly involving its defence forces, the sources said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In mid-November, the Chinese government called on its citizens to avoid visiting Japan, saying Takaichi's comments have ruined the atmosphere for people-to-people exchanges and increased risks to the safety of Chinese people in Japan.

Chinese nationals need to obtain visas to visit Japan and apply for them through designated travel agencies in China.

According to Chinese media reports, more than 1,900 Japan-bound flights, or over 40% of the total, were cancelled in China in December, while 2,195 flights will be scrapped in January, also about 40%.

In recent years, Japan was listed as one of the most popular destinations for Chinese travelers. But it was not among the top 10 popular overseas locations during the winter holidays in January and February next year, local media said.

Japanese statistics showed visitors from China rose only 3.0% in November from a year earlier, compared with a 22.8% rise in October, affected by the travel alert issued by the Chinese government.

