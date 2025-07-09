China urges EU to ‘rebalance mindset’ on trade relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has called on the European Union to reassess its attitude toward trade ties with Beijing, saying that the bloc’s current mindset, not the structure of China-EU economic relations, is what needs adjusting.

Speaking at a regular press briefing on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning responded to recent comments by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said rebalancing economic relations with China should be a top priority for the EU, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“We hope the EU realizes that what needs rebalancing at the moment is the EU’s mentality, not China-EU economic and trade relations,” Mao said.

Her remarks highlight growing tensions between Beijing and Brussels over trade imbalances, market access, and alleged unfair practices. The EU has recently ramped up scrutiny of Chinese investments and exports, especially in strategic sectors such as green technology, semiconductors, and electric vehicles.

The Chinese government maintains that its economic practices are fair and mutually beneficial and has frequently pushed back against what it sees as protectionist moves from the West.

The comments come amid broader global concerns over trade disputes and tariff regimes, with the EU seeking to assert more control over its economic sovereignty while maintaining access to China’s vast market.

The EU is currently reviewing a series of trade tools and policies aimed at countering perceived economic coercion and protecting critical industries, some of which may directly affect Chinese firms operating in Europe.

Further developments in China-EU trade discussions are expected in the coming weeks as both sides navigate a complex web of political and economic interests.

