China urges Japan and South Korea to strengthen trade ties to counter global "chaos"

China's top diplomat has reiterated the country's call for free trade and regional cooperation amid broader "changes and chaos," urging Japan and South Korea to strengthen trust and communication.

After a meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Tokyo on Saturday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the three countries should strengthen economic integration, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“[We] all agree that, in the context of an international situation that is intertwined with changes and chaos, as well as the sluggish recovery of the world economy, it is necessary for China, Japan and South Korea to further strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, deepen cooperation and provide more stabilising factors for regional peace and development,” Wang said.

“We must unify efforts to promote regional economic integration ... maintain stable and smooth regional production and supply chains and maintain communication.

“We will uphold multilateralism and free trade, and promote economic globalisation in a more inclusive direction.”

The call followed talks on regional trade and security between Wang, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.