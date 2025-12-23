Global crude steel output slips as China pulls back

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global crude steel production declined 4.6% year-on-year to 140.1 million tons in November, driven largely by a 10.9% drop in China, according to data released Tuesday by the World Steel Association.

China, the world’s largest steel producer, saw output fall to 69.9 million tons last month. Japan’s production decreased 1.6% to 6.8 million tons, while U.S. production rose 8.5% to 6.8 million tons, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Germany’s output slipped 2.6% to 2.8 million tons, and South Korea’s production fell 4.8% to 5 million tons.

In contrast, Türkiye’s crude steel production increased 10% year-on-year in November to 3.3 million tons. Brazil saw a 0.7% rise to 2.8 million tons, and Iran recorded a 9.2% increase to 3.4 million tons.

For the January–November period, global crude steel production fell 2% compared with the same period in 2024, totaling 1.662 billion tons. China’s production decreased 4% to 891.7 million tons, following the government’s announcement to introduce steel export licenses.

On December 12, China’s Commerce Ministry stated it plans to implement a licensing system for steel exports starting in 2026. The measure is widely seen as a response to international criticism, particularly from Europe, over cheap Chinese steel and the country’s production overcapacity.

News.Az