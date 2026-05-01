China widens zero-tariff treatment access to African nations

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has announced that it will extend zero-tariff treatment to all African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations, in a move aimed at deepening trade ties and supporting industrial development across the continent.

Under the new policy, tariffs have been removed on imports from 53 African nations, including emerging economies such as Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The initiative builds on earlier measures that already granted full tariff exemptions to Africa’s 33 least developed countries. Officials said the expanded policy is intended to improve market access for African goods and strengthen economic cooperation between China and the continent.

The first shipment to benefit from the new framework was 24 tonnes of apples from South Africa, which cleared customs in Shenzhen on Friday, marking a symbolic start to broader access for African exports.

Chinese commerce authorities said the policy will enhance the competitiveness of African products such as cocoa, coffee, citrus fruits, and wine in the Chinese market, where such goods previously faced tariffs ranging from 8% to 30%. The initiative is also expected to encourage greater investment in African processing industries, supporting a shift away from reliance on raw material exports.

China remains Africa’s largest trading partner. Total China–Africa trade reached a record $348 billion in 2025, with Chinese imports from Africa totaling $123 billion, up 5.4% year on year.

The tariff exemption is part of China’s broader strategy to expand economic openness. Under the framework of its 15th Five-Year Plan, Beijing has pledged to further open its markets while building a more transparent, stable, and predictable business environment. Authorities also said they aim to improve the quality and scope of trade and investment cooperation through 2030.

News.Az