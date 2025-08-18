China’s Dongfeng Motor puts 50% stake in Dongfeng Honda engine up for sale

China’s Dongfeng Motor puts 50% stake in Dongfeng Honda engine up for sale

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s Dongfeng Motor has listed its 50% stake in Dongfeng Honda Engine Company for sale, according to a filing on the Guangdong United Assets and Equity Exchange on Monday.

A reserve price has not yet been set, and the listing deadline is September 12, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company’s assets were valued at 5.4 billion yuan ($752 million) last year, with debts totaling 3.3 billion yuan. Dongfeng Honda Engine reported a loss of 227.8 million yuan in 2024.

News.Az