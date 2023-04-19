China’s Hebei hosts concert dedicated to 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan-China friendship concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev has been held at the Silk Road International Culture and Art Center in Langfang city of Hebei Province, China, News.Az reports.

The concert, organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, featured compositions of the great Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Niyazi, Vasif Adigozalov, Jahangir Jahangirov, Suleyman Alasgarov, Tofig Guliyev, folk songs, dances performed by Azerbaijan`s Gaitagi instrumental ensemble led by People's Artist Anvar Sadigov and the dance group "Mirvari" as well as traditional Chinese folk song.

The performances as well as "Karabakh shikastasi", performed by Matin Jafarov, a student of Aghdam Khan Shushinski Children's Mugam Music School, received with much admiration and applause from the audience.

News.Az