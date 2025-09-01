China’s “Victory Day” parade to begin at 9 a.m. on September 3

China will hold a military parade at 9 a.m. local time on September 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

President Xi Jinping is scheduled to deliver a speech and inspect the troops. International leaders expected to attend include Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A rehearsal for the flyover, featuring a Xian Y-20 transport aircraft, took place in Beijing on August 24.

