North Korea’s Kim Jong Un inspects new missile production line ahead of Beijing visit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a new missile production line and automated missile-manufacturing system, state media KCNA reported on Monday. The visit on Sunday comes ahead of a planned trip to Beijing for a military parade, where Kim is expected to meet foreign leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry said Kim’s tour of the weapons facility appears aimed at showcasing North Korea’s missile production capabilities. KCNA reported that Kim praised the new automated system, noting it would increase productivity, enhance the quality of missiles, and improve combat readiness, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

North Korea continues to face international sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, imposed in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. Experts note that these sanctions have been weakened by growing support from Russia and China.

In addition, North Korea has provided soldiers, artillery, and missiles to Russia amid Moscow’s war in Ukraine. The North’s foreign ministry also criticized cooperation between the U.S., Japan, and South Korea, condemning a recent trilateral statement warning of cybersecurity threats from Pyongyang. KCNA quoted the ministry saying that intensified U.S. actions with its allies would only increase distrust and hostility between North Korea and Washington.

News.Az