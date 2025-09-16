Chinese and Philippine ships collide in South China Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, a skirmish between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the disputed South China Sea reportedly involved ship collisions and the use of water cannons, resulting in alleged damage and injuries.

The Philippine Coast Guard said that two Chinese ships used water cannons while pursuing the BRP Datu Gumbay Piang, a fisheries vessel, as it delivered food to Filipino fisherman near the Scarborough Shoal, a triangular set of rocks and reefs that both countries claim, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“This aggressive action lasted for about 29 minutes, resulting in significant damage, including shattered glass from the aft window of the bridge,” said Commodore Jay Tarriela, a coast guard spokesperson. A crew member was injured by the shattered glass, Tarriela said.

China’s Coast Guard fired water cannons after the Philippine ship had “disregarded solemn warnings from the Chinese side and deliberately rammed a Chinese coast guard vessel,” Chinese coast guard spokesperson Gan Yu said.

Yu said the encounter on Tuesday involved more than 10 Philippine ships; the Philippines said nine Chinese ships were involved. Both sides have released video showing a Chinese ship and a Philippines ship colliding.

The Scarborough Shoal sits within the Philippines’ United Nations-defined exclusive economic zone. China claims much of the South China Sea as part of its historical maritime territory despite a 2016 ruling from an international arbitration court denying that claim.

Tuesday’s incident came nearly a week after China announced it would create a nature reserve on the Scarborough Shoal. Philippine officials condemned that plan, calling it a “clear pretext for occupation.”

News.Az