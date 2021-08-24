Chinese company “On the Road” is shooting documentary on Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chinese company “On the Road” has begun filming a documentary highlighting the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation.

The crew members of the company first visited the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, which was liberated from the Armenian occupation. They were informed of the history, architectural monuments of Shusha, the occupation of the city by Armenian armed forces in 1992, the Armenian vandalism that the city has seen for almost 30 years and the restoration work which is underway after the liberation by the Azerbaijani Army in November 2020.

The crew members also visited the famous Jidir Duzu Plain, Ashaghi Govharagha and Yukhasri Govharagha mosques, as well as other cultural monuments of the city. The religious monuments, including mosques, have been subjected to Armenian vandalism throughout the 30-year occupation. However, immediately after the liberation of the city of Shusha, restoration work has been launched on these mosques.

Moreover, the crew members will also visit the liberated from occupation Zangilan, Fuzuli and Aghdam cities. The documentary on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan will be broadcast on the Chinese SETV Channel and through a number of social media platforms.

