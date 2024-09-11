Chinese driver excited for F1 return to Baku: ‘Racing here is always special’

Chinese Formula One driver Zhou Guanyu has called Baku a unique place ahead of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place on September 13-15 in the Azerbaijani capital city.

“Heading to Baku marks the start of the flyaways again, after a long European season, and that brings its own excitement. Baku is a unique place - both the city and the circuit are full of character, and racing here is always special,” Zhou Guanyu said, News.Az reports citing foreign media “The mix of long straights and tight, technical corners makes it a real challenge for both the driver and the car. As a team, we've been working hard to address our weaknesses, and while we know there's still work to do, we'll give it our all to get back into the mix. Every race is an opportunity to improve, and we'll be ready to make the most of it," he added.

