Chinese Embassy protests treatment of citizens at New Zealand airports

China’s embassy in New Zealand has lodged a formal complaint over what it called “harassment” of its citizens at airports, including the case of a traveler reportedly compelled to hand over electronic devices.

The embassy said the incident involved “harassment and interrogation without cause” by New Zealand security and intelligence officials, adding that some confiscated digital devices were never returned, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The embassy of China in New Zealand has lodged a serious representation with the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and deplores the unwarranted conduct and harassment,” it said in a statement published Tuesday.

New Zealand’s foreign ministry responded that all travelers transiting or entering the country must comply with local laws, including those related to national and border security. “These laws and regulations are applied in a non-discriminatory manner, regardless of country of origin,” a spokesman said.

The protest comes despite otherwise stable ties in recent years, with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visiting Beijing earlier this year.

